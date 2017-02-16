Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Olympic hero Ed Clancy dazzled pupils and teaching staff when he called at Kirkroyds Infant School in New Mill.

The world record holder and gold medal winner, from Holmbridge, popped in to host coaching sessions for nine Year 1 and 2 members of the after-school cycling club, working with them to improve their coordination and cycling skills.

The 31-year-old then inspired all 161 pupils with a special assembly where he shared his story and answered many questions from his captivated audience. Perhaps the highlight of the day – organised by parent Mark Wilcox – was when pupils had the chance to see his gold medal from the XXI Olympiad hosted in Rio last summer.

“Wow, what a delight!” said headteacher Christine Wood.

“Ed took his time to talk to our pupils, who were not only motivated by him but learnt how important perseverance is in achieving your goals. His positive outlook and determination came through very clearly. Everyone was thrilled.”

Ed Clancy won his third cycling gold medal in the Team Pursuit at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He is currently doing his level 2 cycling coaching qualification and will be coaching pupils at Wooldale Junior School in Holmfirth on Friday (FEB 17).