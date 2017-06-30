The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A little girl smiles as she leans out of the window of a moving car.

It might seem like a bit of innocent fun but her actions could have ended in tragedy.

It appears that girl is not wearing her seat belt as she travels in the back of a silver Seat up Saddleworth Road, West Vale, near Elland.

If the girl, who is wearing her hair in plaits, is not wearing her seat belt the driver of the vehicle is breaking the law.

According to UK law you can be fined up to £500 if a child under 14 isn’t in the correct car seat or wearing a seat belt while you’re driving.

A child under the age of 12 or 135cm tall must be in a child car seat which is appropriate for their height and weight.

For more information visit: www.gov.uk/seat-belts-law .