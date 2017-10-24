The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young Town fan has melted hearts with his honesty after finding a £5 note at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday and writing to Huddersfield Town asking for it to be passed on to the team’s highest paid player Aaron Mooy.

The 26-year-old Australian international who cost Town an initial £8m in June following a deal with Manchester City, helped The Terriers win promotion to the Premier League and scored a stunning goal against Manchester United on Saturday when his side won 2-1 , the first time Town had beaten them in 65 years.

In a tweet Town director Sean Jarvis printed Adam Bhana’s letter accompanying it with the simple headline ‘Pure class from young Adam’.

In it the youngster says: “Dear Sean.

“I was at the Huddersfield against Manchester United match.

“I found a £5 note at the stadium and gave it to dad because you cannot keep what is not yours.

“Can you please ask Mr Wagner, (Town’s head coach), if Aaron Mooy can keep the money because he played very well and scored yesterday.

“I have put the £5 in the envelope.

Thank you.

Adam Bhana”

Paul Keighley quipped: “Top lad. It could have dropped out of Schindler’s pocket when he put Lukaku in there?”