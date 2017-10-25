Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nine-year-old Huddersfield Town fan who melted hearts by sending a £5 note he found to Aussie star Aaron Mooy is to meet his hero.

Adam Bhana found the cash in the stand at Town’s game against Manchester United on Saturday.

But instead of pocketing the lucky find, Adam decided to give it to his hero – for scoring in Town’s historic victory over one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

After the story about Adam went around the world, midfielder Mooy tweeted: “I would love to meet you, Adam.”

And, the club has revealed, a meeting has been arranged for later this week.

Fans around the world were touched by Adam’s gesture and his dad Mohammed, 38, said: “We can’t believe the reaction there’s been.

“We’ve been asked to go on the radio and the story has gone all round the world and reached as far as Australia. It’s nice that people appreciate the gesture.”

Adam, who lives in Staincliffe, Batley, found the fiver near his seat in the Fantastic Media Stand.

Dad Mohammed asked around but no-one claimed it and Mohammed said: “I was always taught that you should never touch what is not yours. It’s basic commonsense.”

Mohammed, fan ambassador at Town, told Adam he couldn’t keep it and asked what he wanted to do with it.

“At first he said he would give it to Town to put towards the transfer fee to buy Cristiano Ronaldo – but he quickly changed his mind and said he wanted to give it to Aaron Mooy because he deserved it for his goal on Saturday.”

Adam wrote a letter to Town commercial director Sean Jarvis saying: “I found a £5 note at the stadium and gave it to dad because you cannot keep what is not yours.

“Can you please ask Mr Wagner (Town’s head coach) if Aaron Mooy can keep the money because he played very well and scored yesterday?

“I have put the £5 in the envelope.”

Dad-of-two Mohammed said Adam – a pupil at Staincliffe Junior School – wanted to duck the spotlight despite being a star in his own right.

“He’s taken it all in his stride but he’s camera shy and doesn’t want the limelight,” he said.

Examiner readers loved Adam’s gesture. Writing on Facebook Carol Weatherhead said: “How lovely is this boy? And Aaron Mooy is fab too.”

Mark Crookes said: “Brilliant story. Top lad,” while Jennie Gledhill added: “Adam, you’re a star.”