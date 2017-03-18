The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information after a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the middle of the night.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested following a serious sexual assault in Beech Street in Paddock, where an investigation scene was in place this morning (Saturday).

The man arrested remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

The victim, who was assaulted at 3am, is currently being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Sergeant Dennise Bell, of Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time and who may have heard or seen anything suspicious to get in touch.”

Anyone who was in the area and has any information can contact Det Sgt Bell via 101, quoting crime reference 212 of Saturday, 18 March.