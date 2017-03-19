Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 26-year-old man is still in custody after a serious sexual assault in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was arrested after a 21-year-old woman was the victim of a serious sexual assault in the middle of the night.

Hours later, police were at the scene an investigation scene was in place, including a white tent and police tape stretching around two parked cars.

A spokesman for Huddersfield CID said this morning that the man remained in custody following the incident on Beech Street in Paddock.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are continuing to appeal for information.

Anyone who was in the area and has any information can contact Detective Sergeant Dennise Bell, of Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit, via 101, quoting crime reference 212 of Saturday, March 18.