Police are appealing for help after a 24-year-old man was robbed by three men in Batley Carr.

Officers from Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who saw the crime which happened at 8.30pm on Monday, April 10, on Mill Road.

The victim was approached from behind by the men while walking towards his van.

He was struck by one of them and then pulled to the ground. The thieves made off with what police have described as “property”, leaving the shocked man with bruising.

Pc Paul Campbell of Kirklees CID said: “We are investigating this robbery and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has information.”

The suspects were described as three men of Asian ethnicity. One wore a blue cap and grey jogging bottoms while another wore a grey/cream hooded top with the hood up.

The third male wore a blue hooded top with the hood up and was described as taller and slimmer than the other two.

Anyone who has information should contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170163073.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.