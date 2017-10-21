Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man was shot in the leg in one of two shootings in West Yorkshire yesterday (Friday).

The 21-year-old was shot just before 2pm in Undercliffe Street in Bradford.

His injury was not life-threatening and he is now recovering after receiving hospital treatment.

In a separate incident in the early hours of yesterday morning, damage was caused to a house and a car in Hill Top Road in the Thornton area of Bradford.

Now, detectives investigating the two firearms discharges have issued an appeal for information.

Detective Superintendent Nick Wallen, of the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team, said: “We can confirm today that after further investigation we are not treating these incidents as linked.

“We understand there will be concern from the communities where these incidents have occurred and are working closely with our colleagues at Bradford District to identify possible suspects for these matters, which we are treating as targeted attacks.

“There will also be an increased police presence in both areas this weekend as we continue to make further enquiries into the circumstances around these discharges.”

Anyone who has information should call 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.