A young man who died at Huddersfield Leisure Centre has been named.

Lucas Dean, 20, of Marsh, was discovered early on Saturday morning and is thought to have taken his own life.

Mr Dean, a former Salendine Nook High School pupil, worked as a maintenance technician at the centre in Springwood.

A spokesman for Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL), which runs the centre, said: “A tragic incident happened at Huddersfield Leisure Centre on December 31.

“A member of the KAL team appears to have taken their own life whilst in the centre.

“The thoughts of KAL are with the family and friends of this staff member at this very sad time and we would offer our sincere condolences to them.

“KAL have no further comment to make.”

Police were called shortly after 8am on Saturday and confirmed officers attended and a 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The centre remained closed on Saturday and re-opened on Monday.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed Mr Dean’s death is not being treated as suspicious and there will be no further police involvement.

An inquest will be opened and adjourned at Bradford Coroner’s Court tomorrow (Friday) by senior coroner Martin Fleming.

