Young mum tells of car crash horror in Fartown

BMW driver ran into her car with her little son Logan in the front

The damage to Tiffany Anderson's car after the crash
A young mum has described how a short errand to take a TV to a relative ended with her family in hospital after a car smash in Fartown.

Tiffany Anderson, her four-year-old son Logan Carr, and partner Daniel Bottomley were involved in a road crash at 5pm on Wednesday in Willow Lane, Fartown, near the junction with Alder Street.

Tiffany, 22, and Daniel, 23, spent the night in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary as a precaution and Logan was transferred to the paediatric unit at Leeds General Infirmary before being allowed home on Thursday night.

Tiffany, of Rawthorpe, was driving a distinctive yellow Vauxhall Corsa when it was hit head on by a silver-coloured BMW.

Tiffany said: “It was a terrifying experience. I was driving down Willow Lane and of course, it was tea-time and all the cars were queueing in the traffic.

“All of a sudden this BMW was turning to up Alder Street and I don’t know if he saw me but the next thing was the airbags had gone off.

The aftermath of a crash involving Tiffany Anderson's yellow Vauxhall Corsa and a BMW in Willow Lane, Fartown.

“Because the 49 inch TV was strapped in the back Daniel was in the passenger seat with Logan on his lap so I jumped out of the car and ran round to see that he was OK and scooped him up in my arms.

“After we’d dropped the TV off we were supposed to be going swimming in Barnsley but it was not to be.

“My car is a complete write-off, the whole front end just crumpled but his car didn’t look too damaged.

“It was a horrible experience. I’ve never been in something like that before.”

Mum and three children in hospital after Ravensthorpe crash

Police closed Huddersfield road following the crash on Thursday morning

