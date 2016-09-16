Young refugee children found wandering along M606 near Chain Bar

Two refugee children were discovered wandering along the M606.

The two, who were found on separate occasions in recent weeks, were said to be two of the youngest and most recent asylum seekers coming to West Yorkshire.

The motorway, which connects the M62 to the Bradford ring road, sees thousands of cars driving at high speeds every day.

The children are now back under the care of Bradford Council.

Each local authority, including Kirklees, has been asked to take in a number of refugees which would be equivalent to 0.07 per cent of its population of youngsters already living here.

Bradford Council’s deputy leader Clr Val Slater said it was possible the children in question had been dropped off by traffickers or escaped from a lorry.

She said: “We have a statuary responsibility to take them into care.”