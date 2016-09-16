Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Young refugee children found wandering along M606 near Chain Bar

  • Updated
  • By

The two were said to be two of the youngest and most recent asylum seekers in the area

M606

Two refugee children were discovered wandering along the M606.

The two, who were found on separate occasions in recent weeks, were said to be two of the youngest and most recent asylum seekers coming to West Yorkshire.

The motorway, which connects the M62 to the Bradford ring road, sees thousands of cars driving at high speeds every day.

The children are now back under the care of Bradford Council.

Each local authority, including Kirklees, has been asked to take in a number of refugees which would be equivalent to 0.07 per cent of its population of youngsters already living here.

Bradford Council’s deputy leader Clr Val Slater said it was possible the children in question had been dropped off by traffickers or escaped from a lorry.

She said: “We have a statuary responsibility to take them into care.”

Today's top stories

HD One restaurants revealed Burglars jailed for raid Red moon over Huddersfield Children need to 'talk about abuse'
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Live: Huddersfield breaking news, M62 traffic and travel

What's happening in Huddersfield today? Follow our live updates

Previous Articles

Shambolic, Dan Gallo and more to play charity gig for asylum seekers in Huddersfield

Top Huddersfield acts come together to raise money for DASH

Related Tags

In The News
M62
Places
Kirklees

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

C17 aircraft over West Yorkshire
  1. Leeds Bradford Airport
    Did you spot this huge plane over West Yorkshire?
  2. West Yorkshire News
    Another UFO spotted in the skies above Huddersfield...
  3. Huddersfield
    Pervert nurse groped and straddled dementia patients at Huddersfield care home
  4. Scapegoat Hill
    Burglars John Moorhouse and Joseph Valvona locked up for raid on Scapegoat Hill house
  5. M62
    Young refugee children found wandering along M606 near Chain Bar

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent