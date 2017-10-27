Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An uninsured driver has been jailed for a number of motoring offences in Halifax.

Mharan Sajjad, who lives on Queens Road in the town, was arrested after a police chase in the early hours of last Thursday.

The 23-year-old failed to stop for officers at 2am on Huddersfield Road. He sped through red traffic lights before crashing his Volkswagen Golf into a sign post on Arden Road.

He knocked down the sign post and three trees and hit a parked car, but fortunately no one was injured.

The driver, who was carrying two passengers in the vehicle, ran off from the scene and was arrested nearby.

On Tuesday, he received an eight month prison sentence at Bradford Crown Court.

He had been convicted of dangerous driving, driving otherwise in accordance with his licence, no insurance, leaving the scene of an accident and breaching a community order.