A woman who died after being found with stab wounds at a house in Halifax has been named by police.

Monika Lasek died after an incident at Solstice Way on Sunday. A 36-year-old Polish national she had been living in the town for the past few years, police said.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and currently remains in police custody.

Solstice Way in Halifax. Pic from Google Street View

West Yorkshire Police were called to the house on Sunday morning following reports a woman had been stabbed. Ms Lasek was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man was also found at the scene with minor injuries.

Det Chief Insp Jim Griffiths, who is leading the investigation, said: “Enquiries into this incident are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who has any information about it to contact police.”