A woman who died after being found with stab wounds at a house in Halifax has been named by police.

Monika Lasek died after an incident at Solstice Way on Sunday. A 36-year-old Polish national she had been living in the town for the past few years, police said.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and currently remains in police custody.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the house on Sunday morning following reports a woman had been stabbed. Ms Lasek was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man was also found at the scene with minor injuries.

Det Chief Insp Jim Griffiths, who is leading the investigation, said: “Enquiries into this incident are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who has any information about it to contact police.”