A young woman has been hospitalised after two cars crashed into parked vehicles early this morning.

The 22-year-old suffered a serious head injury in the smash on New Hey Road in Huddersfield and had to be cut out of a Vauxhall Corsa.

A 21-year-old man, who was in the same car also had to be cut out and was taken to hospital.

A silver transit van was also involved in the collision.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision on New Hey Road, Huddersfield at about 6.49am this morning.

“Enquiries remain ongoing but at this stage it is believed two cars were in collision with parked vehicles.

“A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman in a Vauxhall Corsa were both injured in the incident and taken to Huddersfield Road infirmary and Leeds General Infirmary respectively.

“The woman suffered a serious head injury and is described as being in a stable condition in hospital.

“New Hey Road was closed as a result of the collision for investigation work and drivers are urged to avoid the area.”

All three emergency services attended the accident, including two ambulances, two pumps from Huddersfield Fire Station and several police cars.

A police cordon was put in place across part of the road and traffic was diverted to Moorhill Road and Crosland Road for the rest of the morning while officers conducted an investigation.