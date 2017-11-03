Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excited youngsters have got their hands on the coveted Premier League Trophy.

The 104-pupil Hepworth School is the only primary school in Yorkshire – and one of only about 100 nationwide – to get a close-up look at the coveted cup as part of the Premier League’s Premier Stars project to provide teaching resources to schools and encourage children to take part in sport.

Parents and pupils were able have their pictures taken with the silverware and meet Huddersfield Town mascots Captain Booth and Terry the Terrier.

The youngsters took part in a question and answer session about the trophy, sports sessions and learnt about the value of team work, ambition and fair play.

Later, the trophy was on show at the Huddersfield Town Foundation buildings at Leeds Road where 11 schools took part in a football tournament on the outdoor artificial playing surface. The youngsters were also able to take pictures with the trophy.

Karl Chapman, assistant head at Hepworth School, said the school had been nominated for the visit by two of the parents. “We were chosen at random and are the only school in Yorkshire to get the trophy and one of only about 100 primary schools out of 19,000 to get the trophy. The children were really keen to get their ohotos taken with the trophy.”