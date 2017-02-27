Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of youngsters had a lucky escape after a floor collapsed in a derelict building.

The children had got into a former tile business on Wakefield Road at Millbridge, Liversedge , at 4.30pm yesterday. (Sunday)

But as they ventured into the building the floor caved in behind them leaving a 10ft drop into the basement.

Most of the gang got out apart from a 10-year-old girl who was too terrified to move and had to be rescued by Cleckheaton firefighters.

They put a ladder across the hole and then helped her to safety.

A 12-year-old boy had stood on a nail which went through his heel so needed treatment at Dewsbury District Hospital.

Watch commander Gary Hatton said: “The group was certainly very lucky and it shows the dangers of going into derelict buildings. This incident could have had far worse consequences.”