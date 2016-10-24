Login Register
Youngsters warned of dangers of playing near rail tracks

  • By

British Transport Police launch half-term safety campaign

CCTV: Families seen taking selfies and lying on railway track at level crossing
Teenagers in West Yorkshire have been singled out by British Transport Police as they emphasise the dangers of playing on train tracks.

A fresh appeal has been made at the start of half-term, with officers particularly concerned over the number of youngsters playing on tracks in the region.

There were 97 offences reported last autumn, with incidents spiking during school holidays.

Chief Insp Lorna McEwan, of British Transport Police, said: “While the number of trespass incidents tend to tail off as the weather gets colder, we still receive a considerable amount of reports at this time of year.

“Whether it’s due to a fascination with trains, peer pressure or lad culture, we know but boys and young men are the most likely groups to go on the tracks and are therefore at a higher risk of being killed or seriously injured.”

Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team published this picture of a boy on a bridge some 40ft above the Penistone railway line at Shepley.

Earlier this month, a 12-year-old boy died after suffering electrical burns on tracks near South Elmsall.

Last month the Examiner reported how a boy was pictured walking on top of a bridge 40ft above rail lines at Shepley.

And earlier this year train services were disrupted at Marsden due to children playing near rail tracks.

Hayley Bull, of Network Rail, added: “We’re urging parents to make sure children understand how failing to use the railway safely could have potentially tragic consequences.”

Real tracks. Real trains. Real life
