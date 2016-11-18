Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An area around Corporation Street in the town centre is Huddersfield’s burglary hotspot.

There were 13 burglaries of properties in the area between July 2015 and June 2016, Examiner analysis of crime data can reveal.

This was the most anywhere in Huddersfield.

You can check how your local area performed thanks to our exclusive gadget.

Simply type in your postcode and the gadget shows you how many burglaries took place in the past 12 months.

You can also compare that to the year before to see whether burglary is becoming more or less of a problem in your neighbourhood.

The data shows the area with the highest number of burglaries in Kirklees was around Corporation Street in Dewsbury, with 16.

Other burglary hotspots include around Tithe Barn Street in Dewsbury, around Technology Drive in Batley and around Sydney Street in Liversedge, with 11 cases each.

The precise locations of burglaries have not been disclosed by police to protect the identities of victims.

The markers represent the vicinity in which a burglary or burglaries took place and do NOT indicate that any property in particular was

burgled.

DATA, TOP BURGLARY HOTSPOTS (KIRKLEES):

Rank / Location / Burglaries, July 2015 to June 2016

1 / On or near Corporation Street / 16

2 / On or near Diamond Street / 13

3 / On or near Tithe Barn Street / 11

3 / On or near Technology Drive / 11

3 / On or near Sydney Street / 11

6 / On or near Leeds Road / 10

7 / On or near Vicarage Road / 9

7 / On or near Bank Foot Lane / 9

7 / On or near Parking Area, Dewsbury hospital / 9

7 / On or near Shell garage, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield / 9

