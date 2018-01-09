Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bins are bursting at the seams across Kirklees after three weeks without a collection.

Across the borough overflowing grey and green bins are spilling litter out on to the streets – including at the aptly named Waste Lane in Mirfield.

Things weren’t helped by high winds last week, which did their best to re-distribute much of the Christmas recycling and waste around the streets.

With some households only now getting their grey bins emptied after a busy festive period, will bin crews empty your groaning Wheelie bin if the lid won’t close?

And will they take any extra bags?

Previously Kirklees Council has stated that if bins were too heavy or the lid would not shut then it would be ignored.

When announcing its new collection days and rules in 2015, it said bin crews would put a sticker on the bin setting out the new policy on the grounds of health and safety.

But it seems the Christmas spirit is still in effect and thankfully the rules have been relaxed.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The crews are always more flexible around applying our policies immediately following the festive period, and will collect one or two extra bags of waste placed next to the bin on its first scheduled collection after the Christmas period.”