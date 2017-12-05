Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people across Kirklees may not get their bins collected for three weeks at Christmas.

Kirklees has just revealed there will be no collections at all between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Council officials say that bins due to be collected during this week will be emptied the week after but this means with green and grey bins being collected on alternate weeks many people will go without a collection of at least one of those bins for three weeks.

The only change in collection day will be for those on a Monday collection. There is no collection on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day, but the January 1 collection will instead take place on Friday January 5. Collections will return to Monday for affected people the week after, with the alternate bin being emptied on January 8.

The news comes just weeks after a strike threat over an alleged 'bullying regime'.

Clr Musarrat Khan, Cabinet member for Corporate Services, said: “Christmas holidays always provide a challenge for our waste collection schedule, but we try to limit the amount of time between collections while allowing our staff time off to spend with their families.

“We make it as simple as possible for people to know when to put out their bin. This year we have managed to ensure the vast majority of people will only go three weeks.

“To ensure we continue using our resources as effectively as possible, we have also made the decision not to spend additional money on printing and posting timetables to every household. This will save the council - and in turn the taxpayer – almost £50,000.

“All the information can be found quickly and easily on our website, or better still delivered directly to you via our bin reminder service – I would encourage anyone to sign up if they haven’t already done so.”

She added: “As we approach the festive season and an influx of gifts, packaging and food waste, it is worth looking for ways to reuse and recycle the things you no longer need.

“Our household waste recycling centres take a range of items or, if you have a larger item to recycle, you can book a bulky waste collection for a small charge.

“Of course, people can also get into the spirit of goodwill by donating to charity.”

Recycling centres in Kirklees are only closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. They are open from 8am to 4pm (Monday to Saturday) and 9am to 4pm (Sunday).

There is more advice on our website at http://bit.ly/Kirkleesreuse .

Full details of collections over the Christmas period and for 2018 can be found on the council website at www.kirklees.gov.uk/bins where residents will also be able to download a printable calendar.

People can also sign up for reminders, so they know which bin to put out, by signing up at www.kirklees.gov.uk/reminder

People who are unable to access the internet can visit one of our customer service centres or their local library and information centre where a member of staff will be able to assist.