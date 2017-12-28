Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Up to seven hours of snow fall has been predicted to hit Huddersfield as the town is hit by an amber weather warning.

The Met Office initially issued a yellow warning for snow but updated this on Thursday to amber and said it will bring travel delays on roads and could be severe enough to cause vehicles to be stranded.

They also said rural communities could be cut off and it could also result in power cuts.

(Image: DAH Sports Images)

A spokesman said: "A spell of heavy snow is likely over parts of northern England on Friday morning.

"Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

"Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.

"There is a possibility that some rural communities could become temporarily cut off. Power cuts may also occur."

Highways Agency said the M62 will be impacted between junctions 21 (Milnrow) and 23 (Outlane) and the snow will also affect the A628 Woodhead Pass.

They said it will cause further disruption on higher routes with up to 15cm of snow expected over the Pennines.

The Weather Channel said the risk of wintry showers continues through the weekend after the snow fall, which they say will also bring plunging temperatures and widespread ice on Thursday night.

Here is the Weather Channel's hour by hour guide:

3am - Cloudy - temperature of -2c

4am - Rain/Snow - temperature of -3c

5am - Snow - temperature of -3c

6am - Snow - temperature of -3c

7am - Snow - temperature of -3c

8am - Snow - temperature of -3c

9am - Rain/Snow - temperature of -2c

Kirklees Winter has said they are prepared for the cold weather. They said they will be gritting roads from 5pm Thursday and then again on all priority routes from 5am Friday with night patrols monitoring the weather.

Calderdale Council said they are also ready for the snow with up to 5.5cm possible from 6am.

They said s ix gritters are out treating known wet spots from 4pm Thursday, with two more gritters patrolling and treating any hazards between 8pm and midnight. From midnight all of the Council’s gritters will be out pre-treating roads on precautionary routes and will continue to take action as required.