Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

WANT to read small print without getting eyestrain? Well your iPhone has a little-known magnifying function.

And Apple technology magazine 9To5Mac has published a way of accessing it.

- Here’s how:

1) Open the Setting tab.

2) Click ‘General’, followed by the ‘Accessibility’ tab.

3) Click ‘Magnifier’ and tap the toggle switch to turn it on.

You can also tap the ‘Auto-Brightness’ toggle for automatic brightness and contrast when using the Magnifier.

Once you’ve enabled the function you can access it instantly with three taps on your home screen or lock screen.

- And it does more than magnify:

You can take pictures, lock the focus, zoom in and turn on the flash.

Take pictures by tapping the circular button in the middle.

Lock the focus by tapping on the display which will bring up a padlock icon.

Zoom in using the slider or by swiping up the screen.

The flash can be used as a light by tapping on the lightning icon in the bottom left corner.

You can also adjust the colours.

- So why is it ‘hidden’?

It isn’t really. It was designed to help visually impaired people, hence why it can be found on the Accessibility menu.