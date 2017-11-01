The video will start in 8 Cancel

Forget working in a chocolate factory or getting to test drive sports cars for a living – we think we’ve found one of the best jobs around.

How do you fancy serving coffee and cake in a café surrounded by cats?

It may not be everyone’s ideal 9 to 5, but if you love cats it’s a dream way of earning money.

West Yorkshire’s first ever cat café is opening next month in Leeds, and owners are looking for staff.

Kitty Café in Nottingham recently announced an opening date for its upcoming Leeds branch on Kirkgate for December 11.

The coffee shop, who take in rescue cats – which will be available for rehoming – need kitchen staff, serving staff and even someone to look after the cats who will be moving into the café in the old Yorkshire Bank building.

The café posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning appealing for staff, but urged people not to be too disappointed if they were unsuccessful.

They wrote: “We are expecting huge interest so please don’t be disappointed if we do not call and we hope to see you all as customers very soon.”

If you are interested you can send your CV to kittycafeuk@outlook.com.

Experience is preferable – and a penchant for all things feline is essential.