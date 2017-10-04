Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A chance to influence Kirklees Council’s plans to change playgrounds has been launched.

The council revealed in June that some play areas may have play equipment removed as part of a project to cut costs while at the same time revamping many of its play areas.

Kirklees has 342 playgrounds, more than Leeds and Bradford combined but officials have admitted many are poor quality and are becoming too expensive to maintain.

They have vowed none will fully close but have said swings, slides, see-saws and climbing frames could be taken away.

Kirklees’ draft proposal says most of the borough’s sites will see some changes to how they are currently.

A consultation has now launched with children themselves encouraged to take part.

The council says its new play strategy will see it launch more “wild play” facilities – areas with natural obstacles to encourage exploration, imagination and discovery.

The ambitious project hopes to incorporate play equipment into green spaces, at the same time encouraging wildlife to blossom.

And it will attempt to provide “future proof” play spaces that have a wide range of activities for all ages.

The review – the first for 11 years – will also consider bringing in playgrounds for senior citizens and play areas that parents and carers can use alongside their children.

A series of consultation workshop events for people who want to have their say will begin on Monday.

At the workshops there will be a talk by Kirklees Council. Then there will be a chance to ask questions before people attending are split into groups to discuss play areas in each ward area.

The full strategy document and survey can be viewed via the Kirklees Council website www.kirkleestogether.co.uk

Monday, Oct 10 – Stadium Leisure Centre, 6pm – 8pm

Wednesday Oct 11 – Birkby Fartown Library, 6pm – 8pm

Thursday Oct 12 – Mirfield Library, 6pm – 8pm

Monday Oct 16 – Pentland Infant & Nursery School, Dewsbury, 4pm – 5pm and 6pm – 8pm

Wednesday Oct 18 – Cleckheaton Town Hall, 6pm – 8pm

Thursday Oct 19 – Bagshaw Museum, Batley, 6pm – 8pm

Monday Oct 23 – Longwood Mechanics Hall, 6pm – 8pm

Wednesday Oct 25 – Slaithwaite Civic Hall, 6pm – 8pm

Monday Oct 30 – Carlisle Institute, Meltham, 6pm – 8pm

Wednesday Nov 1 – Skelmanthorpe Council Offices, 6pm – 8pm