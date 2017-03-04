Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield childminder has slammed the idea that childcare in Yorkshire costs too much.

According to Examiner readers, it’s unaffordable and makes working part time pointless.

The debate arose after we revealed that childcare in the region could cost you as much as three quarters of your salary if you work part time.

Helen Kingston, a 28-year-old former marketing manager, commented on our Facebook page: “Pointless. Me and my partner decided I would stay home after having our son.

“Going back to work, just to be able to pay someone else to raise our child, for an extra maybe £100pm?? Ridiculous.”

But Claire McCartney, who runs Little Chicks Childminders from her home, has bitten back.

“Running a childcare provision takes a lot of work and money - from training and DBS checks to the 1:3 staff to baby ratio, high utility bills and Ofsted. Yes, nursery school owners make a profit, but who would run a business if it operated at a loss?” the 43-year-old mum-of-one said.

“The pay is minimum wage for most nursery workers. I didn’t get into childcare for the wage, I did it because I like working with children. We treat the children like our own.

“Surely you’d want someone looking after your child who’s going to give them the best. Parents only seem to care about the money and that’s not what childcare is about. If you want the best for your children, you have to pay.”

What do you think?