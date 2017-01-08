The video will start in 8 Cancel

Temperatures dropped below freezing this week as the winter chill continued.

But one thing’s for certain – Huddersfield looks beautiful in the crip, cold, January sunshine.

We asked you to share your winter pictures with us and received these stunning snaps.

From Castle Hill to Emley Moor Mast, rolling hills to reservoirs, there’s some stunning winter scenes right on our doorstep.

Have you taken any beautiful or unusual pictures of Huddersfield recently? We’d love to see them.

We feature a reader picture every day on our Letters page.

If you want to see your photograph featured in the paper, email it to editorial@examiner.co.uk.

Please include your name and where locally the picture was taken and we’ll use as many as we can in the Examiner.