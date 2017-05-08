Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether you’re travelling for work or pleasure a hotel stay should at least be forgettable.

But according to Tripadvisor users a stay at the following establishments is likely to be unforgettable – for all the wrong reasons.

We scoured Tripadvisor to find some of the last places you’d want to stay around Huddersfield and West Yorkshire.

Of its 50 reviews on the website Ashfield Hotel, New North Road, scored 2.5 out of 5 overall.

Some of its guests, however, were less ambivalent about this bed and breakfast.

‘N T’ posted: “My first impression of this hotel was that it was like something off of (Channel 5 show) Hotel Inspector

“Back entrance to the car park through a part abandoned garden and dusty ornaments on every available surface were so typical of the program it made me laugh.

“Closer inspection of our room, however, was far less amusing. The bathroom light didn’t work initially and once it was fixed I almost wished we’d left it so I didn’t have to see the mouldy shower or the slightly spongy give in the flooring.”

‘Mr n Mrs N’ commented: “I wouldn’t recommend this to a homeless person.”

The Crescent Private Hotel, Leeds, scored two stars from 52 reviews.

To say some of its guests were dissatisfied with their lodgings would be putting it mildly.

‘John P’ posted: “The first thing you smell when you arrive is urine and bowel motions. I slept in a sleeping bag as the sheets were filthy.”

‘IwanWyn1985’ commented: “What an absolute dump. The place stinks, it’s old and tacky, my bedding stank of feet, the carpet was filthy, the curtains are stained, windows are smashed in.”

He added: “I wouldn’t let a dog stay here.”

Strangely, the hotel also has a number of four and five stars reviews...almost exclusively from users whose sole contributions to Tripadvisor are their glowing reviews of The Crescent.

It’s been gone a while but not before the Manxdene, Leeds, managed to stack up a selection of stinking write-ups.

It scored an average of two stars from 49 reviews

‘Duststorm’ compared it to Castle Grayskull from the 1980s children’s cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

He posted: “Right from pulling up at the entrance of the hotel...things looked very bleak, and this also stretched to our rooms.

“In all honesty I have never encountered anything as disgusting in my life.”

‘Legend78’: comment: “You’d be better off stopping in the cemetery with a holey tent.”

Worse still was the Park Hotel, Bradford, which scored 1.5 stars from 38 reviews.

‘Yorkye’ said the hotel was ‘like walking into a building site’.

‘Restepper’ commented: “This hotel is not worth a single penny. There was no light in the bathroom, no remote for the TV (and) no cold water in the tap.”

And Holroyd House, Bradford, scored an average of 1.5 stars from seven reviews.

‘Mattyboysheff’ commented : “I would genuinely rather sleep in a bus shelter than in this hotel.”

‘Joyce K’ posted: “Horrible smelly room, stains all over the carpet. Furniture needed to go in the skip”

And ‘See_explore_see’ added: “If you like musky smelling rooms, stained bedding, crispy towels, and paper thin walls so you can hear the guy next door coughing then this is the place for you.”