If you're fighting loan sharks you could be granted funding

Money seized from loan sharks is being used to help stop them in their tracks.

The National Trading Standards’ illegal money lending team, which investigates and prosecutes loan sharks, is putting forward the cash which groups can bid for to fund their anti-loan shark projects.

A panel of judges from the team will vote on who gets funding of up to £5,000 per project.

The aim is to see the illegal earnings these loan sharks once made used wisely to benefit key areas.

Anyone in Yorkshire and Humber working on a project raising awareness of the dangers of using loan sharks or promotes financial management can apply.

Loan sharks often trap borrowers into spiralling debt by charging astronomical rates of interest and arbitrary extra charges. When their borrowers are unable to pay, many will resort to bully tactics such as intimidation, threats or violence to enforce repayment.

Victims of an illegal money lender are urged to contact the team on 0300 555 2222.

To apply for funding contact catherine.wohlers@birmingham.gov.uk. The closing date for applications is September 30, 2016.