'You're stupid' judge tells teen who caused serious car smash

A passenger who caused a car to spin and crash when he suddenly pulled on the handbrake was branded as “stupid” by a judge yesterday.

Leeds Crown Court heard Ahdil Hussain caused the driver to lose control of the Suzuki Swift which crashed into a wall in Butternab Road, Beaumont Park, last year seriously injuring a 15-year-old in the back.

Kirsten Mercer, prosecuting, said Hussain was in the front passenger seat as he and two other teenagers were being driven by Daniel Hussain towards Beaumont Park around 7.15pm on November 19.

The road was wet and covered in leaves and when he suddenly pulled on the handbrake the vehicle spun around and crashed into a wall.

The next the rear seat passengers were aware of was being treated by ambulance staff by the roadside.

One 15-year old had only cuts and scratches but the other was more seriously injured. He had three broken ribs, damage to his spleen and kidney and lower spine and a cut to his head which needed gluing. The court heard he is likely to have permanent problems as a result of the damage to his kidney.

The defendant and the driver managed to climb out of the vehicle through the windows. The police were called by members of the public at the scene and the pair tried to claim they had just witnessed the collision but officers were told they were seen exiting the vehicle.

The court heard the driver has since been given a referral order for dangerous driving.

John Batchelor, representing Ahdil Hussain, said the four had bought the car between them and were enjoying driving around in it.

He said Hussain accepted responsibility for foolishly pulling on the handbrake and deeply regretted what had happened.

“He cannot turn back the clock,” said Mr Batchelor. “He wishes he could. He has to live with that.”

Leeds Crown Court

He was currently doing a business studies course at college and if he retained his liberty could put something back into the community.

Hussain, 18, of Thornton Lodge Road, Thornton Lodge, admitted causing danger to road users by interfering with a motor vehicle and obstructing a police officer.

He was given 12 months in prison suspended for two years, disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to do 200 hours' unpaid work.

Judge James Spencer QC told him: “You are 18-years-old and you are stupid, not only that but your actions as well as stupid were criminal.”

“You have no previous convictions but you are going to have to pay the price of what you did so you and others like you will learn the lesson that you are not immune because you sit in the passenger seat of a car, you are responsible for your actions.

“The danger of what you did was palpable and the consequences severe. You caused injuries to your friends and it could have been very much more severe than that.”