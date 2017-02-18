Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A confrontation about an alleged drug debt left one teenager with a fractured jaw and another with a piece of glass stuck in his neck.

Leeds Crown Court heard that prior to the incident on August 8, 2015, Alex Jones had tried to make himself some money buying a quarter of an ounce of cannabis to sell to people he knew.

Tom Storey, prosecuting, said another teenager took one of the £10 bags of cannabis and it was claimed had refused to pay for it. Following an exchange of phone calls Jones agreed to meet up with that youth and his friend to sort matters out.

Jones walked with his friends to the meeting point near the former Swan public house site in Huddersfield Road between Mirfield and Ravensthorpe and once there a youth in the other group squared up to Jones.

Mr Storey said Jones was the first to throw a punch and began fighting with that youth. They ended up in the road, forcing traffic to take evasive action before returning to the pavement where Jones head-butted him, fracturing his jaw.

A friend of the injured youth picked up a piece of broken glass and swung around, striking Jones in the neck with it before running off.

Police and ambulance arrived at the scene, where Jones still had the glass in his neck, and he was taken to hospital where his injury was treated.

Alex Menary, representing Jones, said he was only 17 at the time and accepted he had made “a number of bad choices” that night and expressed genuine remorse. He was left with a significant scar behind his ear as a result of his injury.

Since then he had tried to rebuild his life, he had obtained a job as a chef and been offered an apprenticeship which showed he could be a decent member of society.

Andrew Dallas, representing the teenager who wounded Jones, who is 17 and cannot be identified, said he was also much younger on the night concerned.

He too was badly affected by the events when he believed he must have reacted to seeing his friend “spectacularly losing” to Jones.

Jones, 19, of Richmond Lea, Mirfield, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and attempting to supply cannabis and was given a 12-month community order with 200 hours unpaid work.

The 17-year-old from Mirfield who admitted wounding Jones was given a 12-month youth rehabilitation order with a 12-day activity requirement and 100 hours' unpaid work.