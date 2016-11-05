Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youths wearing balaclavas and carrying hammers and iron bars brought terror to scores of families attending a bonfire party in Paddock .

One man was left with a suspected fractured skull and another suffered facial injuries after fighting broke out at Paddock Cricket and Bowling Club at West View RIse, Paddock last night (Friday).

Now club stewardess Maggie Fretwell says it will probably be the last bonfire and fireworks display put on by the club after families with young children were left frightened by the attack.

She said the fighting broke out after one man was apparently hit with a bottle in the toilets.

“We had a lad who had been bottled in the toilets bleeding away. Outside, there were men in balaclavas with hammers,” she said. “I went out and it was all kicking off out there. They were like people possessed.

“One of our customers went outside trying to calm the situation and was hit on the head with a hammer and has a fractured skull.

“I rang the police straight away. I was standing at the bottom gate to ring the police and these youths ran towards me with the hammers. I hid behind the wall. It was very, very scary.”

Maggie said the police told officials to send people home at 9pm following the violence which erupted at about 8pm.

Maggie said: “The police were here until about 4am waiting for forensics. This morning, we’re clearing up.

“I don’t think we will be doing another bonfire after this. People won’t want to come.”

Insp Stef Wiseman, of Hudersfield police, said one man has been taken into custody and police were seeking a second man in connection with the incident.

She said: “ Large scale fight broke out involving about 20 people. Two people were injured but none of the injuries are life-threatening,” Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should ring 101.