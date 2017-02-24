Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A HUNT is underway for a gang of youths who launched a vicious assault on a taxi driver after throwing stones at his car.

The victim was on Ovenden Way, Calderdale, on Wednesday night at 9.15pm when his car was hit and a stone cracked his windscreen.

When the man got out to confront the group he was repeatedly kicked and punched, sustaining a gash above his eye.

West Yorkshire Police are now stepping up patrols following a number of similar incidents against taxi drivers in the Ovenden and Illingworth areas.

Sgt Darren Bedford, of Calderdale Police, said: “This incident resulted in a man receiving a minor injury, but it could have easily had more serious consequences.

“Throwing stones or any objects at cars is highly dangerous and it could led to an incident or collision resulting in serious injury or worse.

“We have increased patrols in the area and we are in the process of identifying the suspects. We also have spoken to other taxi drivers who have suffered similar attacks.”

Anyone who has experienced a similar incident, or who has any information on the incident on Wednesday night, is urged to contact police via 101.