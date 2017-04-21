Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A musician was ordered to keep his hands on the mixing desks and not stolen property after admitting to taking coats from a budget fashion chain.

Jahrel Miller, who describes himself as a rap and acoustic artist, stole from Primark in Huddersfield moments after fans recognised him from his YouTube videos.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to shop theft when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He escaped punishment for the offence but deputy district judge Edward Barr told him: “If you keep your hands on the mixing desks and not on somebody else’s property, that will be the end of this matter.”

Prosecutor Bill Astin told the court that the theft at the New Street store occurred on March 3.

He explained that a security guard witnessed Miller, of Fanny Moor Lane in Almondbury, trying on several coats.

He then put on his own jacket, concealing one of the coats underneath and went to the till to pay for a pair of shoes.

Next Miller continued to make his way around the store, picked up another coat, put this over his arm and then left the store.

He fled after being challenged by staff, throwing the coats away as he ran through the town centre.

The items, worth £34, were returned to the store and Miller was arrested.

He told police in interview that he had suffered a “lapse of concentration” while choosing between the coats.

Daniel Metcalf, mitigating, explained that his client worked as a musician and went into the store with his mum’s card to buy some items.

He said: “Before leaving the store he went back to select the coats and some individuals recognised him from YouTube and spoke to him.

“Then he decided to try and seize the opportunity to leave the store without paying for the jackets.

He didn’t go there with that intent, it was an opportunity he foolishly took.”

Judge Barr handed the recording artist a 12-month conditional discharge.

He will not be punished if he stays out of trouble for the next year and this order will “come back to bite him” if he reoffends, judge Barr said.

Miller must still pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.