It may have seemed like a good idea at the time but that terrible tattoo has become a blot of your body.

Thankfully the popular inking show Tattoo Fixers is looking for people with atrocious art adorning their anatomy.

The show on E4 sees some of the UK's best young tattoo artists transform some of the lousiest excuses for scratching into bone fide body art.

Tattoo Fixers, is back for a fifth series and is looking for the country's most shocking, outrageous and embarrassing tattoos that need fixing.

Participants will get the chance to have a regrettable tattoo covered up by one of the UK’s top team of ink artists, whose transformations of ugly tats into works of art leave participants speechless.

So far the show has seen misspelt phrases, ex’s names and even soap star lookalikes cropping up in in the pop up parlour in East London. Last series even saw one woman ask for TV host Noel Edmunds to be tattooed on her leg.

Producers also want to hear from people planning on getting a new tattoo who have fun or interesting reasons behind wanting one.



Anyone who is interested in taking part in the show should apply here.