An appeal to provide memories for a terminally-ill little boy has hit £25,000 – as the family backs research into possible future treatments.

Five-year-old twin Zack Barrett was diagnosed with a rare form of brain tumour – diffuse pontine glioma – in November.

An appeal was initially set up to raise cash for the family to create happy memories for the youngster, who was given just 18 months to live with radiotherapy treatment.

But the response has been huge, and now the Kirkheaton family, which includes mum Katie, dad Ryan and Zack’s identical twin Leo, are looking into trials being developed which could treat the tumour, gaining support from Game of Thrones star Lena Headey.

Trials are in very early stages of development and are not available through the NHS.

As a result the family have changed the direction of their fundraising towards any possible treatment which could help Zack.

The appeal, originally named Zack’s Memory Fund, has also switched to Zack’s Fight, while T-shirts emblazoned with the Superman Logo featuring a big, red letter ‘Z’ are being sold to help the cause.

Katie says the family are aware the trials may not work for Zack, but will support research if it helps other children.

On a fundraising page for the youngster, Katie wrote: “We are looking into different treatments for Zack.

“Unfortunately these trials can be very expensive but if we have a chance of helping our boy we must look into these as without it we all know the outcome.

“So we are appealing to everyone to help in any way they can big or small. I know anyone in our situation would do the same if it was their child.”

The Go Fund Me fundraising page for Zack currently has a total of £24,954 – almost reaching a quarter of the £100,000 target – but a cheque pledged via social media has pushed the total to £25,000.

Support for the page has garnered momentum from community support including the likes of Huddersfield-born actress Lena Headey, who retweeted a link to the page.

To donate visit: https:// www.gofundme.com/zack-barrett , or search Zack’s Fight on Facebook for updates on the family’s progress.