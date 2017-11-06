Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shoplifter claimed he had little memory of the offence after his friend gave him a cigarette spiked with the ‘zombie drug’ Spice.

Thomas Wilson walked out of Aldi in Batley with jars of stolen coffee on October 2.

The theft was captured on the store’s CCTV – then the 36-year-old returned 10 minutes later to steal again.

Wilson was recognised by staff who challenged him and found two packets of meat on him, prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Wilson, of Gledhill Terrace in Dewsbury Moor, admitted to the theft and tested positive for the misuse of heroin and cocaine upon his arrest.

Daniel Smith, mitigating, explained: “The defendant was walking into town and had money to pay for his electricity and dog food.

“He bumped into a friend who offered him a roll up spiked with Spice and Mr Wilson has very little recollection as to what happened next.”

Mr Smith added that his client fractured his ankle some time ago and took a daily concoction of strong painkillers as well as drugs to help his anxiety and problem sleeping.

District Judge Michael Fanning took the unusual step of deferring sentencing for Wilson until January 9.

This was to give him the opportunity to remain offence free and to complete his existing community order.

Spice is dubbed ‘fake weed’ and was accidentally created by an organic chemist in the USA. A former legal high, it puts users into a zombie-like state.

Users have been pictured in cities across the UK completely paralysed by the drug.