A woman almost tore a teenager’s top off in a drunken attack – after he stopped to ask her if she needed any help.

Rebecca Holmes was in such a state that she couldn’t remember assaulting the 19-year-old during a night out in Huddersfield town centre.

It was only when the CCTV footage was played back to her that she realised what she had done and admitted that her behaviour was disgusting.

The attack came soon after Holmes, of Dunford Road in Holmfirth, lost her job with Kirklees Council after being convicted of drink-driving.

She pleaded guilty to assault and using threatening behaviour when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said that the incident happened in the early hours of March 26.

The victim Reece Hirst had been on a night out in the town centre with a friend and came across Holmes by the Cross Church Street entrance of the Kingsgate Shopping Centre.

Mr Bozman said: “She appeared under the influence of alcohol and he approached her, asking if she needed any help.

“Then she lashed out at Mr Hirst, becoming aggressive and scratching him across the face with her nails.

“He pushed her away and she came back again, tearing his t-shirt down the front almost totally.”

A female friend with 25-year-old Holmes tried to calm her down but she started hitting her, Mr Bozman said.

Police arrived and arrested both Holmes and Mr Hirst, although no further action was taken against him.

She told police that she couldn’t remember anything about the assault but admitted that she was responsible when shown the CCTV footage.

She agreed that people would have felt fearful because of her behaviour but claimed that it was out of character.

A conviction for driving whilst over the prescribed limit on March 17 led to Holmes, a qualified mechanical engineer, losing her job with Kirklees Council.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said: “She was completely out of it – describing herself as zombiefied – and when she watched the CCTV footage she was horrified about what she saw.

“It was horrendous and she was disgusted with herself.

“The main issue is drink in this case and there have been two offences in a very short period of time.”

Holmes was sentenced to a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities looking at victim and alcohol awareness.

She must complete 50 hours of unpaid work and pay £50 compensation to Mr Hirst.