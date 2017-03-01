Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Facility 43, a game which challenges participants to escape from a zombie infested plant, is looking for ‘undead’ actors.

The Linthwaite room escape game is looking for actors to play the undead one Saturday per month.

And those playing zombies must be ‘willing to be shot’ – with plastic-pellet firing Airsoft toy guns.

An advert, posted on various Facebook groups and Facility 43’s website, says: “Participants will pay to be involved in an interactive ‘zombie’ storyline lasting approximately two hours.

“Actors are required to play a few different roles, but mainly members of the zombie horde.”

The games, where participants must solve a series of puzzles to escape the doomed facility, will initially take place one Saturday each month.

If it is a success the event may increase to two per month.

Actors must be aged 18 or older.

According to the recruitment advert posted at www.facility43.com/zombie-recruit, there are no physical requirements and you’ll be paid above the minimum wage.

However, the environment is unsuitable for people with medical conditions triggered by flashing lights and loud noises.

The advert adds: “Also required is a willingness/ability to apply own make-up effects.”