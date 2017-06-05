Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police patrols have been increased in West Yorkshire after the terror attacks in London.

The county’s Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams said: “Our thoughts are with all the people affected by the horrendous and tragic incident which happened in London.

“ West Yorkshire Police stand together with our colleagues at the Metropolitan Police and the people of London and we are doing everything we can to support them.

“I would continue to urge communities to remain vigilant at all times.

“Even though the recent incidents are deeply concerning; we now have an opportunity for our communities to come together and not be driven apart by such terrible acts.

“Our communities need to work together and support one another. West Yorkshire Police take any incidents of hate crime very seriously as they can have a significant effect on victims, their families and the wider community.

“Our number one priority is to keep the public safe and we have increased police patrols across West Yorkshire and this includes high visibility police patrols across key locations and events.

“If you have concerns or see anything suspicious, to report it immediately to the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789321. In an emergency always dial 999.”