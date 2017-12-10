Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police were one of just three forces in the UK to be the first to use stop and search tactics over heightened terror alerts this year.

The method, which gives officers the right to search anybody in public if there is enough suspicion a terror attack may take place, was used for the first time since being introduced 17 years ago.

A report published by the Home Office for the year ending in September has revealed that 128 searches were carried out under section 47a of the Terrorism Act 2000, which resulted in four arrests.

The other two forces to use the method were North Yorkshire Police and British Transport Police.

A spokesperson said: “This was the first time these powers have been used by police forces in Great Britain. City of London Police also authorised the use of this power, but no searches were carried out.”