Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you have what it takes to become a police officer?

Anyone interested can find out when West Yorkshire Police hit the road next month to publicise its latest recruitment campaign. Officers from across all five districts will be heading out this week on a roadshow with media display vehicles stopping at various locations on the way.

The eye-catching vans will be equipped with new Virtual Reality headsets to give the public and aspiring police officers a taste of what it’s like to be a police officer including clips from mounted section, dogs, driving skid pan and a response car. The next recruitment window for police officers opens on September 11 for two weeks until September 23.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams, said: “I would encourage anyone who has thought about becoming a police officer to go and meet some of our finest officers on our roadshows.

"They are travelling the length and breadth of the districts to try and meet as many people as possible. Being a police officer is really a job like no other and I am excited to see the new talent that comes to join us here at West Yorkshire Police.”

(Image: TM)

Destination for the roadshow in the Kirklees area include: August 28, Savile Town, Dewsbury – 10am until 6pm; September 5, St George’s Square, Huddersfield – 10am until 1pm and Birstall Retail Park, Kirklees – 3pm until 6pm.