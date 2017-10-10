Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police are resorting to closing their police station help desks in a bid to save money.

The announcement was made yesterday (Monday), after a survey found that the vast majority of people now use more modern methods for reporting crime.

Desks at police stations in Huddersfield, Halifax and Dewsbury have escaped the axe in the latest round of cuts, although police plan to close the desks at Morley and Bradford.

The desks at stations in Killingbeck, Eccleshill, Shipley, Ilkley and Weetwood are also set to go.

A survey carried out by Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson found that 91% of participants had not used a public help desk in the last 12 months, with 61% having never used one at all.

The desk at Huddersfield Police Station will now operate only during set times.

West Yorkshire Police Deputy Chief Cons John Robins said: “It’s well known that the force’s budget must still be significantly reduced over the next four years and it is crucial that we continue to consider how best to use our resources to keep people safe and feeling safe.

“It is clearly not efficient to have public help desks open when they are not being used.”

Huddersfield Police Station’s help desk will operate from 8am to 10pm on weekdays, 8am to 8pm on weekends and 10am to 6pm on Bank holidays.