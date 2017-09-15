Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The public of West Yorkshire can expect to see an increased police presence following the terrorist incident on a Tube train at Parsons Green station in London.

West Yorkshire Assistant Chief Constable Russ Foster warned that a terrorist attack can happen at any time and place.

The warning follows the detonation of an ‘improvised explosive device’ during this morning’s rush-hour which injured 29 people.

It is believed that the device did not fully detonate.

In a statement tonight Mr Foster said: “There is currently an increased police presence in London as a result of this incident and this position is being replicated in the West Yorkshire area. This remains under constant review in line with the ongoing investigation.

“The tragic events in London and Manchester in recent months remind us that an attack can occur at any time or place and without warning.

“Members of the public are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity, behaviour or concerns to police.

“If you have any concerns or see anything suspicious I would urge you to report it immediately to the Confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789321. In an emergency always dial 999.”

West Yorkshire Police has reiterated the national guidance of ‘Run, Hide, Tell’ if confronted by terrorists.

A spokesman said: “First ‘Run’ to a place of safety. This is a far better option than trying to surrender or negotiate. If there is nowhere to run then ‘hide’. It is better to hide than confront. Remember to turn your phone to silent and turn off vibrate. Barricade yourself in if you can. Then finally, and only when it is safe to do so, ‘tell’ by calling police on 999.”