Are we West Yorkshire or are we the Leeds City Region?

Councillors may drop ‘West Yorkshire’ from a region-wide super-council in favour of it being branded on the ‘Leeds’ name.

A body of West Yorkshire councils has been known as the West Yorkshire Combined Authority since it was created in 2014.

It unites Kirklees, Calderdale with Bradford, Wakefield and Leeds - plus York - into a region-wide body with a joint vision for economic growth and to lead on major transport projects.

But there are plans to drop ‘West Yorkshire’ in favour of ‘Leeds’ due to it having a “confused, fragmented identity”. The Authority believes the Leeds name will have a stronger impact than West Yorkshire does.

Councillors, including Kirklees leader Clr David Sheard, will be asked to decide on the name-change on Thursday.

A name with ‘Yorkshire’ in it was considered but dropped.

A report called the “Clearer West Yorkshire Combined Authority Brand Identity” says a “clearer, more compelling brand identity for the organisation and wider region that would better enable it to achieve its communications and profile-raising objectives”.

It adds: “Following substantial engagement with key regional businesses, Leeds is considered by those businesses to have stronger recognition and brand perception nationally and internationally.”