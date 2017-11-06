Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some of West Yorkshire’s daftest and most dangerous drivers are being publicly exposed by a roads policing unit.

In a typically busy couple of days, West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit has had to deal with:

* Someone ‘camping’ on the hard shoulder of the motorway in what appeared to be a motorhome;

* A motorcyclist overtaking vehicles at around 50mph in a 30mph zone in Todmorden;

* A driver travelling at 106mph on the M1 northbound at Woolley;

* Another motorist going at 108mph on the M1 at Woolley;

* A crash in Wakefield where the driver was a learner being ‘supervised’ by two others who were drunk;

* A car stolen with its keys in Birmingham was recovered in West Yorkshire. The new owner ‘bought it as seen’ not knowing it was stolen and is now out of pocket.

And on Sunday, the unit revealed a bizarre incident in Leeds which started with a crash – and ended up with the arrest of three alleged petrol station robbers.

The unit tweeted: “You couldn’t write it; tonight a serious injury road traffic collision in Leeds, vehicle failed to stop. Officers arrive and deal. One officer goes to get CCTV at which point whilst in the back of the petrol station 3 males come in to rob it. 3 arrested at the scene! Then back to the road traffic collision.”