Schools are banning the new craze of fidget spinners and cubes because they are distracting pupils in class.

Shops are quickly selling out of the gadgets and they are being advertised in groups across Facebook as youngster desperately try to get hold of them.

The new craze come in a variety of shapes and colours and are known for relieving stress and proving particularly beneficial to children with additional needs such as ADHD or ASD.

But some schools across the country have already banned the gadgets.

One school sent a text message this week to parents explaining why.

It said: “As from Wednesday 26th April fidget spinners are banned.

“They are a distraction to learning and can be dangerous. Any fidget spinners seen in school will be confiscated. Thank you for your support in this matter.”

What are fidget spinners?

With the fidget spinner users spin the gadget rapidly between their fingers.

How much do they cost?

Their growing popularity is no doubt down to their small size - easily fitting into people’s pockets - and the fact they cost just a few pounds each, from just £1.63 on Amazon .

Other shapes include the fidget cubes like this Fidget Fingers one from prezzybox.com.

This multi-mechanism is billed as ‘great for those that can’t quite keep still and need a fidget phenomenon to stop the strains and stresses whilst working’.

The ‘quirky cube’, costing £4.95, includes a glide, roll, click, rub, spin and flip section and is aimed at calming nerves and keeping you entertained.

The Entertainer has cubes in a variety of colours which are available to pre-order now for delivery on April 28. They cost £10 each.