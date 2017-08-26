Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was jailed for contempt of court after he called the judge a “charlatan and a common criminal.”

Roy Sheard, 45, of Norcross Avenue, Oakes, insulted District Judge Michael Fanning at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The outburst came at the Huddersfield court as Mr Fanning was rising for the lunchtime break on Friday.

Sheard, who had been watching as a member of the public from the back of the court, declined to stand as everyone in court is required to do.

Mr Fanning had the defendant detained by police and hours later heard the case himself. He asked Sheard whether he admitted the charge of contempt to which he replied: “Yes.”

The court heard that there had been a history of previous incidents during which Mr Fanning had been insulted by the defendant outside the court but he said: “Mr Sheard has made it perfectly clear to court staff that he intends to insult me and obstruct my court. It’s deliberate.

“The fact that he chooses to insult me as I go from court I can refer to police.”

In mitigation solicitor Carl Kingsley said: “This defendant has a community psychiatric nurse. He has been diagnosed with a psychotic illness.

“His bizarre behaviour has involved him taking photographs of police officers parking on double yellow lines and interfering with the police in the execution of their duty.”

Sheard apologised saying: “Today I made a mistake. I’m not coming back, sir.”

The judge jailed him for five days.