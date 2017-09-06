Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The odd crack of thunder is to set to Huddersfield on Friday as the weather takes a distinctly autumnal turn.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said the town faces unsettled conditions over the next week as summer is bid goodbye and autumn takes its place.

Paul said: “This weekend looks rather unsettled though Thursday will start off a little bit dry with rain gradually spreading from the west becoming heavy by the evening.

“As we move into Friday we will see sunshine and heavy showers which could be really quite severe at times and possibly some thunder though it will only be the odd crack and definitely not thunderstorms, that’s a quite different mechanism involved.

“There will be squally showers but sunny spells in between. As for Saturday we will see early rain clearing away and a few showers, it might not feel too bad but Sunday is a different matter as a deep Atlantic low might start off by lunchtime with rain spreading in from the west.

“Going into Sunday night and Monday we may well see fairly blustery conditions with 45/50mph gusts and very strong winds indeed.”

As for an Indian summer he said he could see no sign of that at present.