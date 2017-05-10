Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hustings provide a forum for members of the public to hear from candidates and political parties in the run up to elections.

Election candidates or parties can debate their policies and answer questions from the audience.

Hustings are held in public, often in community centres of church halls, and are chaired by an independent person who will try to ensure all candidates are given equal opportunity to comment.

All candidates standing in an election will be invited to a hustings but it is optional and they are not obliged to attend.

Members of the public attending hustings will be asked to submit their questions in advance, and they will be selected by the chair who will try to pick a range of topics of discussion.