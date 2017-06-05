Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colne Valley Tory candidate Jason McCartney believes the Prime Minister’s “scaremongering” comment over A&E referred to plans to axe vital services in Dewsbury.

Earlier this year the Examiner reported that the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust sent a strongly-worded letter to Paula Sherriff and Tracy Brabin, the MPs for Dewsbury and Batley and Spen respectively.

They were asked to reassure constituents that the service was to stay after fears were raised it would be scrapped with hospital downgrades.

Mr McCartney was responding after comments made in Dewsbury on Saturday by Theresa May.

He said: “The PM was in Dewsbury and would have been briefed on the report in the Examiner in January, she would have been talking about Dewsbury with the Dewsbury Conservative candidate.

“It criticised some scaremongering regarding Dewsbury and I believe that’s what she was referring to.”

On plans to axe A&E services in Huddersfield, Mr McCartney said that it was “far from” a done deal.

He added: “It needs to stop being a political football and we need to unite as a community and fight these appalling plans.

“We should all be working together as we’ve got a good chance, through the scrutiny committee, to move it (the campaign against closure) forward and really make the case because the plans don’t stack up.”